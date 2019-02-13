|
|
Nancy S. Dobbins
Seneca, SC - Nancy Carolyn Sheriff Dobbins, 70, widow of Thomas Eugene Dobbins, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.
Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Ruth Cantrell Sheriff. Nancy attended Winthrop University and was a graduate of Clemson University. She was a retired educator at Riverside Middle School. She fostered many children through the Oconee County Foster Parent Association. She was a member of Hepsibah Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Melanie Birchmore (Duane), Jeff Dobbins (Kim), Terry Dobbins (Michelle), Kasey Dobbins, Rita Haney, and Rose Dobbins; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Stan Sheriff; and a sister, Natalie Swaney.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chelsea Rose Pruitt and a sister, Sybil Sheriff.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 15, at Hepsibah Baptist Church conducted by Pastor John McKnight. Burial will follow in Townville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oconee County Foster Parents Association.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 13, 2019