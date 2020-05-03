|
|
Nancy Seawright
Anderson - Nancy Timms Seawright, 81, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Born March 1, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Lewis L. Timms and the late Tennie Alewine Timms. Even though she was an only child, in her mind she had dozens of siblings; all of the Timms cousins.
Nancy has one beautiful daughter, Nan Williams. Being a very popular girl, Nan always had a multitude of friends visit their home. Nancy became a second mother to those friends, with her kindness, sweetness and ability to banter with the best of them. When the granddaughters, Triniti Lew and Haley Drew came along, a prouder grandmother could not be found than Nancy. She posted pictures of the girls everywhere and shared stories of their adventures with anyone willing to listen. She loved her three girls with every ounce of her being.
Nancy worked beside her husband, Grady Seawright in their tire store. A patron never left without a shower of kindness given by Nancy. With her sweet personality and classy looks, she helped Grady's business flourish. Together they built a prosperous business, family and became a staple in the Pendleton community. She was an active member of Pendleton Presbyterian Church and loved spending time with her "senior" group.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, W. A. "Bill" Williams, Jr.
Nancy's funeral will be in the Courtyard of the McDougald Funeral Home, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Reverend Ernie Gray will officiate. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, SC, 29621 or Pendleton Presbyterian Church, 603 S. Mechanic St., Pendleton, SC 29670.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 3 to May 5, 2020