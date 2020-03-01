|
Naomi Yarbrough
Honea path - Naomi "Ms. Nomi" Virginia Barker Yarbrough, 80, widow of Bobby Earl Yarbrough, died Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at The Maples.
Born in Langley, SC, she was a daughter of the late Harry Dewey and Dollie Pearl Dyar Barker. She was a member of Honea Path First Baptist Church, and worked for over 30 years as the owner and director of Austin Road Learning Center. Saved at six years old, Naomi always loved the Lord, the church, and the music of the church. In fact, she played the piano from 12 years old in many churches in the upstate. She had an endless love for her own children, as well as the children of others. She was married to Bobby for 42 years. Her advice to others was to love God first, then your husband, and your children will be happy. The poem that represents both Bobby and Naomi's lives is: "One hundred years from now, it will not matter what kind of car you drove or what kind of house you lived in, but the world may be a little better because you were important in the life of a child."
Mrs. Yarbrough is survived by a son: Bobby Keith Yarbrough of Honea Path; a daughter: Kimberly Renee Yarbrough of Honea Path; a brother: Joel Barker and wife Alice of Greenville; a sister: Laveita Foster of Wewahitchka, FL; a son-in-law: Loyal Wengerd of Honea Path; and two grandsons: Tyler Wengerd and wife Tiffany, and Brandan Wengerd.
She was preceded in death by a daughter: Crystal Wengerd.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 3rd at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Moody, Rev. Sam Dickerson, and Rev. Shane Elrod officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Kimberly, and will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 - 2:00 PM prior to the service at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Honea Path First Baptist Church, 100 S. Main St., Honea Path, to Honea Path Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 141, Honea Path, or to The Maples, 224 Wildwood Drive, Honea Path, SC 29654.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020