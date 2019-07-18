Nellie K. Zboravan



Anderson - Nellie Mae Knight Zboravan, 86, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home.



Born October 3, 1932 in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Wister Eugene "W.E." Knight and Maude Allen Knight. She was twice married, first to the late Paul Edward Jackson and then to the late Donald George Zboravan. She was also predeceased by sisters, Hazel L. Knight, Evelyn Burton, Jewell E. McClain and Imogene Whitfield; brothers, Wilton E. Knight and Lee Roy Knight.



Mrs. Zboravan was a graduate of Williamston High School. She worked in the textile industry for 20 years before working for BASF for 30 years. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple and was a member of the YMCA where she regularly worked out. Mrs. Zboravan loved taking care of her family and loved her dog "Patch". She thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and also enjoyed playing the boardgame Pollyanna with her family.



She is survived by her son, Tim Jackson (Diane) of Anderson, SC; siblings, Margie S. Phillips of Delaware, Joyce Keys of Oklahoma, Frances Chapman of Belton, SC, Dorothy Rodgers of Simpsonville, SC, Catherine Jones of Greenville, SC and Roger Knight of Pendleton, SC; three grandchildren, Jarrett Hanks, Allie Jackson and Danielle Keown; five great-grandchildren, London, Jayce, Tallan, Brantley and Camdyn.



The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 3:30 pm Saturday with Rev Sam Duncan and Bro. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Temple, 6116 Old Hwy 81 S, Starr, SC 29684.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 18, 2019