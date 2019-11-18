Services
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Wake
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury Memorial Baptist Church
Nellie Mae Teasley Obituary
Nellie Mae Teasley

Belton, SC - Nellie Mae Teasley, age, 86 of 311 Big Woods Circle, Belton, SC, passed Friday at AnMed Medical Health. She was the daughter of the late John Willie Thompson and Rosa Mae Thompson. Survivors include two daughters Frances Teasley and Lillie Teasley; two sons Robert Teasley and Stanley Teasley; one sister Barbara Thompson; three brothers, Otis Thompson, David Thompson, and Larry Thompson.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Asbury Memorial Baptist Church, burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. Walk-in wake 6-8 on Tuesday at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home in charge.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
