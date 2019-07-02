|
Nellie Scroggs
Pelzer - Nellie Ruth Whitt Scroggs, 83, wife of the late Joe Calvin Scroggs, Sr., passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Born in Attalla, AL, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie and Annie Newkirk Whitt.
She is survived by sons, Danny "Dan" Scroggs (Donna) of Williamston, Mike Scroggs and Bruce Scroggs (Laura), both of Pelzer; daughter, Vickie Selman (Steve) of Williamston; sisters, Elsie Taulton of Frederick, MD, Delcie Love of Tyler, AL, Jane Martin of Hanceville, AL, Lola Alexander and Mable Worley, both of Gadsden, AL; brothers, Mike Summerville of Pelzer, Bobby Whitt of Hickory, NC, Ray and Ernest Whitt, both of Gadsden, AL; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sons, Bobby "Cat" Scroggs and Joe "Dooder" Scroggs, Jr.; grandson, Christopher "Chris" Selman; sister, Edna Johnson; and brother, Lonnie Whitt, Jr.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 2, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The service will follow at 2:00 pm in the mortuary chapel. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family is at her home.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 2, 2019