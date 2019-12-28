|
|
Nellie Tollison
Anderson - Nellie Mae Dutton Tollison, 83, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence.
Born, June 15, 1936 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Robert Frank Dutton and Ida Mabelle McAbee Dutton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, King (K.S.) Tollison, Jr.
Mrs. Tollison retired from the Singer Plant and in later years was a homemaker. She loved her family and she enjoyed working in her flower beds.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kenneth F. Tollison and his fiancé Sandra Todd; daughter, Beverly Demery; sister, Betty Jean; four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her very special caretaker, Chrystal Meadors.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by grandson, Kenneth Tollison, II; sister, Mary Fleming; and brothers Truman Dutton, Melvin Dutton and Roger Dutton.
The funeral service will be held in the chapel of the McDougald Funeral Home, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2 pm with Chaplain Jeff Doughty officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Providence Care Hospice, LLC, 202 Wall Street, Piedmont, SC 29673.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019