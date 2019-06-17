|
|
Nena Sue Richardson Thompson
Pendleton, SC - Nena Sue Richardson Thompson, 79, passed away on June 14, 2019. Born June 8, 1940, Nena is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ray Lee Thompson, Jr; their children and spouses Beth and Eddie Gray and Lee and Beth Thompson; sister and brother-in-law Sally and Steve Garris; grandchildren Kathryn Schall and husband, John, Emlynn Shoemaker, Ben Thompson and Sam Thompson; great-grandchild Michael Schall; nieces, nephews and their children Sally Sue Brown and husband, Brandon, their children, Sarah Campbell Brown and Daniel Brown and Robert Garris and wife, Ann Miller, their children, John, Ben and Mills Garris.
Nena was born in Anderson and raised in the Lebanon Community, attending Lebanon School through the 8th grade and graduating from TL Hanna High School in 1958. As a teenager, her interests included piano, 4-H, and school activities. Nena graduated from Furman University with a degree in elementary education. Her college years gave her lifelong friends, and her future husband, the love of her life. Music was a big part of Nena's college life, and she continued to use her musical talents for years to come playing piano in the church and teaching piano lessons. Nena thoroughly enjoyed catching up with her many friends and their families throughout her life.
Feeling a call to teaching, Nena worked as an elementary school teacher in Anderson County and Greenville for 30 years, primarily at LaFrance Elementary School for 23 years as a fourth grade teacher. There are few places Nena went that she did not encounter former students or members of her families. She found joy in knowing other people and that she had in any way contributed to their happiness and success in life.
Nena had a gift for seeing the potential in people and their communities. Her peaceful presence never ceased to be a source of comfort to those around her. Her faith in the Lord was steadfast and unwavering demonstrated by the countless nights she religiously engaged in Bible study and prayer. Throughout her entire life, she was a part of a church community and served in various roles ensuring others knew the Gospel. Nena was a loving wife, an enthusiastic mother, and a committed leader.
Of all spaces, nature was the place Nena was the happiest. Whether the beach, the mountains or the beautiful landscape of her home, Nena felt at peace when in communion with God's creation. She and Ray were master gardeners who delighted in the beauty that was created with the natural world. Nena was known to befriend and cajole every living creature - from the fiercest of pit bulls to the most timid of squirrels.
Nena loved her family deeply, cherishing every opportunity for loved ones to gather. She fiercely protected tradition and relentlessly pursued community. Time together was never complete without a meal which she had often spent hours preparing; cheering for her beloved Clemson Tigers was required. Beloved recipes were cherished and passed down from generation to generation. Meals ended with "swapping stories" at the kitchen table, laughing often to the point of tears.
In a word, Nena let the spiritual, unbidden and unconscious, grow up through the common. That was her symphony.
A Service of the Resurrection will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Lebanon Baptist Church, 5150 Gentry Road, Anderson SC 29621. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, P.O. Box 757, Sandy Springs, SC 29677 or Lebanon Baptist Church, 5150 Gentry Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 17, 2019