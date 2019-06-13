|
|
Nettie Jean Robinson Haynes 66 of North First Street Seneca,SC passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Prisma Healthcare at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born November 25,1952 in Townville, SC. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Robinson Jr. and Mary "Zonell" Wilkes Robinson. Nettie was married for ten years to the love ofher life Michel D Haynes.
She graduated from Seneca High School in 1971, Anderson School of Surgical Technology in 1974 , and Anderson School of practical Nursing in 1977. She wasin the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky where she worked as a Medical Specialist. Her work in the medical profession continued at Oconee Ob/ Gyn the practice of Dr . Ronnie Brockway in Seneca as the Clinical Coordinator.
In addition to her husband she is survived by one brother , Ben (Janet) Robinson, one sister Nancy "Ann" Robinson
both of Seneca,SC two nephews: Rodney (Mandy) Robinson of Pendleton,SC and Jason (Dawn) Robinson of Seneca, SC, two nieces : Pamela (Keith) Allen and Nadia Robinson of Seneca, SC , four great nephews: Austin Robinson, Kahlil Gray, Charles Shabazz, Derrick Robinson, and Tyler Robinson of Seneca, SC, one great niece Myra Washington of Seneca, SC, 1 (father) uncle Winfield Jones of Pendleton, SC, and 1 aunt Frances Johnson of Anderson,SC.
Funeral services will be held Thursday (June 13, 2019) 2:PM at Christ Community Church Seneca.Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The body will be placed in church one hour before the service. The family will recieve friends from 7:00 PM until 8:30 PM Wednesday evening at the Adams Mortuary.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 13, 2019