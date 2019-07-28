Services
Nettie Lou Davis


1939 - 2019
Nettie Lou Davis Obituary
Nettie Lou Davis

Comer, GA - Nettie Lou Carter Davis, 80, wife of the late Boyd Lee Davis, formerly of Williamston, SC, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Born in Oconee County, she was a daughter of the late Buford E. and Ruby Dean Lamb Carter. She retired from Glen Raven and was formerly employed with Peerless for 15 years.

She is survived by daughters, Susan Davis Hiott of Smyrna, GA and Kris D. Gillespie (Billy) of Williamston; son, Tracy Davis (Lisa) of Westminster, MD; sister, Brenda Ferguson of Williamston; brothers, Doug Carter (Donna) of Williamston and Jimmy Carter of Williamston; grandchildren, Andrea Hiott of Berlin, Germany and Daniel Hiott of Smyrna, GA.

She was predeceased by sister, Josie Burgess; brothers, Eugene and Tex Carter; and longtime friend, Jerry Vaughn.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 pm Tuesday, July 30, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Condolences:

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 28, 2019
