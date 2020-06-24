Nicole Rene Zahnd Florentine
Williamston - Nicole Rene Zahnd Florentine, age 36, of Williamston, SC, passed away June 7, 2020 in Caldwell County, KY.
Nikki was born on November 23, 1983 in Greenville, South Carolina. She had the most infectious, beautiful smile and a laugh that could make almost anyone laugh along with her. She loved to drive with the windows down and the music as loud as the speakers would go. She liked to drive fast. She had a tender heart and called almost everyone "Baby". She loved hair products, makeup, clothes and shoes. She loved animals, especially dogs. She loved the ocean. She wrote everything down and left her children, sisters, parents, and grandparents boxes of letters, journals, and doodles to remember her by.
She is survived by one daughter, Elizelle "Breh'Ann" Zahnd; three sons, Timothy "Lex" Owens, Landon Drake Zahnd, Jeffery "Blain" Flavell; parents, Lori Ann and Jeffery "Todd" Zahnd and John Wayne Grice, three sisters, Kadie Zahnd Berline (Clayton), Savannah Zahnd Whitlock (Brett), and Margaret Zahnd McLaughlin (Jamie), her most beloved maternal grandparents, Beverly and Herb Flavell; paternal grandmother, Rebecca Zahnd; one nephew, Atticus Zeke Whitlock; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 28th at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Gray Mortuary with memorial visitation from 2-3 on the same day.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Nikki's memory to Safe Harbor SC. (https://www.safeharborsc.org/ , P.O. Box 174, Greenville, SC 29602).
Williamston - Nicole Rene Zahnd Florentine, age 36, of Williamston, SC, passed away June 7, 2020 in Caldwell County, KY.
Nikki was born on November 23, 1983 in Greenville, South Carolina. She had the most infectious, beautiful smile and a laugh that could make almost anyone laugh along with her. She loved to drive with the windows down and the music as loud as the speakers would go. She liked to drive fast. She had a tender heart and called almost everyone "Baby". She loved hair products, makeup, clothes and shoes. She loved animals, especially dogs. She loved the ocean. She wrote everything down and left her children, sisters, parents, and grandparents boxes of letters, journals, and doodles to remember her by.
She is survived by one daughter, Elizelle "Breh'Ann" Zahnd; three sons, Timothy "Lex" Owens, Landon Drake Zahnd, Jeffery "Blain" Flavell; parents, Lori Ann and Jeffery "Todd" Zahnd and John Wayne Grice, three sisters, Kadie Zahnd Berline (Clayton), Savannah Zahnd Whitlock (Brett), and Margaret Zahnd McLaughlin (Jamie), her most beloved maternal grandparents, Beverly and Herb Flavell; paternal grandmother, Rebecca Zahnd; one nephew, Atticus Zeke Whitlock; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 28th at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Gray Mortuary with memorial visitation from 2-3 on the same day.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Nikki's memory to Safe Harbor SC. (https://www.safeharborsc.org/ , P.O. Box 174, Greenville, SC 29602).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.