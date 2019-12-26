|
Nikki Johnson
Powdersville - August 4, 1985 - December 20, 2019
Kristen Nicole "Nikki" Johnson passed away, Friday, December 20, 2019 in Powdersville, SC.
She is survived by her sister Taylor Cleveland, her brother, Zachary Barrett, her 3 children, Zadie Caprell, Chance Montgomery, and Aniyah Montgomery and her beloved partner, Charlie Clinkscales.
She was preceded in death by her mother Dana Lynn Horne and her maternal grandmother, Phyllis Huskey.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established at South State Bank (Kathy & Taylor Cleveland's Girls Gift Fund) to assist Taylor with Nikki's children and their needs.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019