Noah Curtis Hicks
Noah Curtis Hicks

Fair Play - Noah Curtis Hicks, 96, husband to the late, Gladys Frances Glenn Hicks, passed away, September 24th, 2020 at his residence. Born in Hartwell, Georgia, he was the son of the late Charlie and Mandy Phillips Hicks.

Noah was a United States Army Veteran having served during World War II, and was a Purple Heart recipient. Noah retired from J.P. Stevens where he worked in security for 21 years and was a self-employed carpenter. Noah was ordained as a deacon for Beaverdam Baptist Church in 2001 and a long-standing member of Beaverdam Baptist Church, and he was very proud of his Christian faith. Noah helped established the first Fair Play Fire Department in 1964 where he was also the first fire chief for the Fair Play Fire Department. Noah is survived by a son, Leonard Hicks and wife Rachel of Seneca; daughter, Karen Hicks Stancil and husband Rev. Larry of Townville; one grandchild, Paul Hicks and wife Zana; two great-grandchildren, Rhiannon and Nolen Hicks. A Funeral Service will be held 3 pm, Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at Beaverdam Baptist Church with burial to follow at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Beaverdam Baptist Church from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 27th, 2020. The family is their respective homes and flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
