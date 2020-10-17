1/
Norman Cooley
Anderson - Norman William Cooley, 97, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Born in Pelzer SC, he was the son of the late J. Dewey and Annie Lee Hill Cooley. He was a veteran of the US Army, stationed in England during World War II.

He is survived by his sisters: Gloria C. Pruitt and Audrey Branyon as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers: Edwin and Terrell Cooley.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
