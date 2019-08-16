|
Norris Sutherland
Anderson - Norris Ross Sutherland, 86, husband of the late Audrey Nelle Martin Sutherland, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born in Lowndesville, he was a son of the late Ernest and Allie Mae Scott Sutherland. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in Korea. Mr. Sutherland retired from Milliken and Company after forty-five years and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughter, Marla Sutherland Chandler and her husband, Col. John Chandler of Anderson; son, David Martin Sutherland of Williamston; brother, Robert Sutherland of Williamston; sister, Dale Hall and her husband, Bobby of Travelers Rest; three grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Nicole Chandler, John Adam Chandler, and Randall Blake Sutherland.
He was predeceased by a son, Norris Randall Sutherland; six brothers; and five sisters.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Gray Mortuary. The service will follow at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel, with burial to be at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 16, 2019