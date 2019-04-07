|
|
Norris Williams
Anderson, SC - Norris Williams, 85, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Portsmouth, KY, he was the son of the late Hawk and Clora Thorpe Williams. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from the Tool & Die Industry. He was loved by all who knew him. He was an outstanding husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona Williams; daughters, Kimberly V. Williams (Ilya) and Melody J. Williams; son, Michael D. Williams; brother-in-law, Charles H. Williams (Patsy); sister-in-law, Geneva N. Williams; brother-in-law, George Rowland; nephews, Dennie Williams (Carol), Paul Barnett (Lynn), and Gary Gross (Janet); nieces, Patty Williams, Carol Gross, Karen G. Miller, and Fonda Sue Hubbs (Paul); and his lifelong beloved friend, Earl Hamblin.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 7, 2019