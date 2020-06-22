Ocie D Parker
Anderson - Ocie Denoris "Dee" Parker, 86, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Garden House.
Born on April 27, 1934 in Hart County, GA she was the daughter of the late Rev. Moody and Bert Estes and the wife to Harold Parker Sr. She had a successful career with Life Uniform Company, was the chaplain for FRA, and a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Ann Parker and Melanie P. Elliott; son: Harold W. Parker Jr (Gwen) of Richmond, VA; sisters: Judy Pruitt and Gwen McLeese (Billy) of Anderson, SC; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son in law: Charles Elliott; grandson: Parker Elliott; brothers: Dwight Estes, Willie Estes, and Jimmy Estes; and sister: Jeanette Estes.
Private services will be held. Burial at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the DAV, 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.