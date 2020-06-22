Ocie D. Parker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ocie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ocie D Parker

Anderson - Ocie Denoris "Dee" Parker, 86, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Garden House.

Born on April 27, 1934 in Hart County, GA she was the daughter of the late Rev. Moody and Bert Estes and the wife to Harold Parker Sr. She had a successful career with Life Uniform Company, was the chaplain for FRA, and a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Ann Parker and Melanie P. Elliott; son: Harold W. Parker Jr (Gwen) of Richmond, VA; sisters: Judy Pruitt and Gwen McLeese (Billy) of Anderson, SC; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son in law: Charles Elliott; grandson: Parker Elliott; brothers: Dwight Estes, Willie Estes, and Jimmy Estes; and sister: Jeanette Estes.

Private services will be held. Burial at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date.

The family will be at the home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the DAV, 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved