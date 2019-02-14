|
|
Ola Jewell
Honea Path - Lois Iola "Ola" Fisher Jewell, 75, widow of Melvin Dwight "Mell" Jewell, Sr., of 15 S. Anderson St., died Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Thomas and Margaret Lois Crawford Fisher. She was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Anderson, and was the former owner of Appliance & T.V. Center of Anderson.
Mrs. Jewell is survived by two sons: Randy Watson and wife Cheri of the home, and Terry Watson and wife Reneé of Simpsonville; one sister: Cindy Jansen and husband Carl of Belton; and three grandchildren: Matthew Watson and wife Bailey of Belton, Sky Watson and Payton Watson of Simpsonville.
She was predeceased by one brother: Tommy Fisher; and one sister: Shirley Jane Henderson.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Mark Dickson officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Pruitt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 14, 2019