Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories
Resources
More Obituaries for Ola Jewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ola Jewell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ola Jewell Obituary
Ola Jewell

Honea Path - Lois Iola "Ola" Fisher Jewell, 75, widow of Melvin Dwight "Mell" Jewell, Sr., of 15 S. Anderson St., died Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Thomas and Margaret Lois Crawford Fisher. She was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Anderson, and was the former owner of Appliance & T.V. Center of Anderson.

Mrs. Jewell is survived by two sons: Randy Watson and wife Cheri of the home, and Terry Watson and wife Reneé of Simpsonville; one sister: Cindy Jansen and husband Carl of Belton; and three grandchildren: Matthew Watson and wife Bailey of Belton, Sky Watson and Payton Watson of Simpsonville.

She was predeceased by one brother: Tommy Fisher; and one sister: Shirley Jane Henderson.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Mark Dickson officiating.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Pruitt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.