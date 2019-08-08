|
Oletha Melinda Hunter
Anderson - Ms. Oletha Melinda "Linda" Hunter, 47, of 2026 Bolt Drive, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at AnMed Health.
Linda will be dearly missed by her daughter, Brittney Campbell; her mother, Ola Mae Jackson Hunter; one sister, Barbara Hunter Geer; and a host of family. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Joe Hunter.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Wilson Calvary Baptist Church. The interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
