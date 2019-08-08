Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilson Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Oletha Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oletha Melinda Hunter


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oletha Melinda Hunter Obituary
Oletha Melinda Hunter

Anderson - Ms. Oletha Melinda "Linda" Hunter, 47, of 2026 Bolt Drive, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at AnMed Health.

Linda will be dearly missed by her daughter, Brittney Campbell; her mother, Ola Mae Jackson Hunter; one sister, Barbara Hunter Geer; and a host of family. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Joe Hunter.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Wilson Calvary Baptist Church. The interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oletha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now