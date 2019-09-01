Resources
Special Acknowledgements to Wilson Calvary Baptist church and Reverend James C Clark , Tabernacle of Deliverance and Praise and Pastor and Co-Pastor Johnson, Marcus D Brown Funeral Home Staff (Special thanks to Tricia Mattress), AnMed Doctors, Nurses, Chaplain, Medshore and Ambulance services, Dr. June Soviron, Home by Choice, Piedmont Partners, Kindred at Homes, Sonja-caregiver and family and friends for cards and food that we received.

May God bless you all

The Hunter Family
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019
