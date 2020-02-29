|
Olga B. Hembree
Anderson - Olga Izelle "Archie" Baldwin Hembree, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at NHC of Anderson.
Born December 26, 1937 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Willie B. Baldwin and late Ethel Ruth Kelley Baldwin. She worked for many years at the Belton Corporation and was a member of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was member of the Class 5 Sunday School.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda A. Strickland (Ronald); sister, Jo Ann B. Mitchell of Anderson, SC; two sister-in laws, Jo Ann Baxter (Ira) and Bonnie Sue Sutherland both of Anderson, SC; brother-in-law, Claude Hembree, Jr. (Cathy) of Liberty, SC; grandchild, Jonathan Hembree (Justa); great-grandchild, Jace Hembree; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Billy F. Hembree who died January 23, 2014 and her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Margaret Balcombe, Gazelle Burdette, Dorothy Walker, Hazel Turner and Sue Sullivan.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2 in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Lollis officiating. Interment will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Brenda and Ronald Strickland, 118 Summerwalk Ct., Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020