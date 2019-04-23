|
|
Olga Hawkins Hogg
Belton, SC - Olga Hawkins Hogg, 94, widow of Delbert Hogg, formerly of Belton, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Magnolia's of Easley.
Born in Long Branch Community, she was the daughter of the late William Jefferson Hawkins, Sr. and Cola Parnell Hawkins. She was a member of Eastview Baptist Church. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are: daughter, Judy Hogg Couch (Roger) of Easley; grandchild, Susan Roach (Eddie) of Easley; great-grandchildren, Catherine and Jonathan Roach.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Hawkins; sisters, Doris Hawkins, Annie Hawkins, and Ruby Hogg.
Service will be held 2 pm Wednesday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Blank, Dr. Roger Couch, and Eddie Roach officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday from 1 pm until 1:45 pm at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Eastview Baptist Church @ 215 Meeks Dr. Belton, SC 29627.
The family will be at the home of Roger and Judy Couch, 100 Chatsworth Ct. Easley, SC 29642.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 23, 2019