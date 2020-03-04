|
Rev. Olin Ivester Baxter
Anderson - Rev. Olin Ivester "Poodle" Baxter, 83, formerly of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home in Savannah, GA. He was born on July 18, 1936 in Anderson, SC to the late Ira Sanford Baxter and Annie Ivester Baxter. Rev. Baxter loved the Lord and spent his life serving Him.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Betty Boggs Baxter; sons, Russell Olin Baxter of Maryville, TN and Brentley Baxter (Julie) of Nashville, TN; daughter, Carmen Stevens (Frank) of Savannah, GA; brother, Bobby Baxter (Jo Ann) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Madison Stevens, Bridgette Wilkerson, Danielle Smith, and Hannah, Abigail and Carolina Baxter; and great-grandchildren, Alana, Dru and Cohen.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Jimmy, Larry and Grady Baxter; and sisters, Frances Smith, Wilma Simpson and Alma Smith.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am-11:00 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Dr. Charles Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406, Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020