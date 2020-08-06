Olin Phillips
Honea Path - Olin Phillips, 91, husband of Maude Hall Phillips, of Honea Path, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home.
Born in Abbeville County, he was a son of the late Edgar O. and Cynthia Gambrell Phillips. He was a charter member of Donalds Church of God, and worked at the church for over 60 years, fifteen of them as clerk. He was retired from Chiquola Mills, where he worked for 39 years.
In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Phillips is survived by one son: Terry Phillips (Mary) of Honea Path; one daughter: Angelia Rawski (John) of Honea Path; one daughter-in-law: Jane Phillips of Honea Path; six grandchildren: Lisa Vaughn (Mark), Jennifer Stanley (Greg), Trina Ginn (Brian), Josh Phillips (Tonya), Marissa Smith (Kaleb), and J. T. Rawski (Stacey); and five great-grandchildren: Brayden Couch, Scout Ginn, Stone Phillips, Whitman Phillips, and Rhett Rawski.
He was preceded in death by one son: Ernest O. Phillips; six brothers: Lamar Phillips, Roy Phillip, Bud Phillips, Fred Phillips, A. N. Phillips, and Thad Phillips; and two sisters: Corine Dalton and Mae Beeks.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday at Donalds Church of God with Rev. James Ray Lollis, Pastor Josh Phillips, and Pastor Mark Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Saturday from 2-3 PM prior to the service at the church. Flowers will be gratefully accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson SC 29621. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Dr. Karen Leslie and all the staff at Hospice of the Upstate. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
