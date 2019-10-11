Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Ottis Brumfield Obituary
Ottis Brumfield

Anderson - Ottis Lea Brumfield, Jr. "Brum", 89, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Tylertown, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Ottis Lea Brumfield, Sr. and Annie Hall Brumfield. He was retired from Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Corporation with forty years of service and was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sons, James Preston Long (Beatrice) of Biloxi, Mississippi and William Edward Brumfield (Jennie) of Anderson; daughter, Catherine B. Holman (Bruce) of Boca Raton, Florida; brother, Wyatt E. Brumfield; three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Clardy Brumfield, and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 13th at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Martin Harbeck. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00- 6:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
