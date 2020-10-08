1/1
Ovelene Carter Matheson
Ovelene Carter Matheson

Westminster - Ovelene Carter Matheson, 85, wife of the late Clyde Junior Matheson of Westminster, passed away Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at the Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in the Madison Community, she was the daughter of the late Howard Daniel and Sarah Denny Carter. Mrs. Matheson was a devoted Christian and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church.

Survivors include sons, Michael Matheson (Susan) of Glen Allen, VA, Rickie Matheson (Kaye) of Seneca, Dennis Matheson (Susan) of Leesburg, VA; and a sister, Allene Bearden of Westminster; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Randie Matheson; brothers, Grover Carter and Luna Carter; sisters, Letha Long, Eula Owens, Rubye Nichols and Coda Smith.

A private service will be held with entombment to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Mrs. Matheson will lie in state at Sandifer Funeral Home Friday, October 9th, 2020, from 12:00pm-8:00pm where you can pay your respects and sign the register book.

The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to Souls Harbor Baptist Church, PO Box 294, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.

SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sandifer Funeral Home

