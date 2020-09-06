1/1
Owen Fisher Arnold Jr.
Owen Fisher Arnold, Jr.

Anderson - Owen Fisher Arnold, Jr., 94, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born December 22, 1925, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Owen Fisher Arnold, Sr. and the late Sudie Abercrombie Arnold. Owen proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was the owner and operator of Arnold's Masonry Company for 46 years. Owen served as vice president of the Anderson Home Builders Association and was a member of Vareness Heights Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Mildred Arnold, he is survived by a sister, Kay Kirk; nephew, Scott Dodgens; and niece, Darlene Felker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Campbell Arnold, and son, Eddie L. Arnold.

The family will greet friends and family on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at the McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Owen will be laid to rest at Starr Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the home and at 1330 Boughknight Road, Starr.

The family thanks all of the nurses, CNAs, and all other staff members on Unit 603 at Richard Campbell Veterans Home for the love and care they gave Owen for the past four years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Varennes Heights Baptist Church, 411 Visage Dr., Anderson, SC, Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Fant St., Anderson, SC, or a charity of choice.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
