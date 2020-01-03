|
Page Spinharney
Anderson - Alyce Page Jones Spinharney, 97, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Garden House of Anderson.
Born October 2, 1922 in Lumberton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Grover Jones and Alyce Page Jones. She was married to the late Dr. Ronald Justin Spinharney.
Page graduated from Limestone College and taught for several years at Blue Mountain College in Mississippi. When Page and her husband moved to Anderson, SC, she decided to go back to school. She earned her education degree at Clemson University and taught first grade for many years at Centerville Elementary School before retiring. She was very involved in the Daughters of the America Revolution and was an avid bridge player. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a member of the bereavement committee for many years.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Page Spinharney (Pamela) of Anderson, SC, Mary Alyce Visioli (Barry) of Anderson, SC and Sarah Spinharney of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Todd Visioli (Beth), Alison Harrison (Chad), Georgia Page Hallett, Ashley Taylor (Andrew) and Adam Knight; great-grandchildren, Alyce and Christian; and great-great grandchild, Paisley.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Garden House of Anderson for the care given to our mother.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:00pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anderson. The funeral mass will begin at 12:00pm with Father Philip S. Gillespie officiating. A private family entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 1200 Cornelia Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or Wren Hospice, 1801 N. Main St., Suite B, Anderson, SC 29621.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020