Pamela Moore
Iva - Pamela Moore, 64, of Iva, SC passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Born on August 2, 1954, she was the daughter of the late David and Allie Napier. She worked in engineering and accounting and was an animal caretaker. She loved her granddaughters and her dog Bobo.
She is survived by her son: Andrew Moore; brother: David Napier; sisters: Frances Looney and Brenda Garner; and granddaughters: Ava Moore and Rilynne Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, Iva Chapel. Private Burial will be held at South Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11am -12pm.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 7, 2019