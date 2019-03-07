Services
Sosebee Funeral Home-Iva Chapel
204 East Green Street
Iva, SC 29655
(864) 296-5656
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sosebee Funeral Home-Iva Chapel
204 East Green Street
Iva, SC 29655
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Sosebee Funeral Home-Iva Chapel
204 East Green Street
Iva, SC 29655
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Moore


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Moore Obituary
Pamela Moore

Iva - Pamela Moore, 64, of Iva, SC passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Born on August 2, 1954, she was the daughter of the late David and Allie Napier. She worked in engineering and accounting and was an animal caretaker. She loved her granddaughters and her dog Bobo.

She is survived by her son: Andrew Moore; brother: David Napier; sisters: Frances Looney and Brenda Garner; and granddaughters: Ava Moore and Rilynne Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, Iva Chapel. Private Burial will be held at South Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11am -12pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now