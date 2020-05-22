Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Whitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Whitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Whitt Obituary
Pamela Whitt

Anderson - Pamela Lee Whitt, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred James Whitt. Pam was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. She was a retired social worker with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her sister, Kimberly Whitt Ard (Lanny); niece, Whitney Bowers (Paul) and their children, Paul Ransey Bowers and Palmer Louise Bowers; niece, Kristen Cooper (Allen) and their son, Hugh James Cooper; and a nephew, Miles Emerson Ard.

Due to current gathering restrictions, the family will have a private memorial service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 Broad Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -