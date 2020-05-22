|
|
Pamela Whitt
Anderson - Pamela Lee Whitt, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred James Whitt. Pam was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. She was a retired social worker with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her sister, Kimberly Whitt Ard (Lanny); niece, Whitney Bowers (Paul) and their children, Paul Ransey Bowers and Palmer Louise Bowers; niece, Kristen Cooper (Allen) and their son, Hugh James Cooper; and a nephew, Miles Emerson Ard.
Due to current gathering restrictions, the family will have a private memorial service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 Broad Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 22 to May 23, 2020