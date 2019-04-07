Infant Parker Tate Ellison



Anderson - Little Parker Tate Ellison, six-day old son of Karly Lynn Ellison of the residence, and Donald Andrew "Andy" Goodwin of Anderson, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Although his days in this life were few, he brought much pleasure to his parents and extended family. He is now resting in the loving arms of Jesus. Parker was born at Greenville Memorial on Friday, March 29, 2019.



In addition to his parents, Parker is survived by maternal grandparents, Richard and Diane Ellison of Anderson; paternal grandmother, Sandra Clark and paternal step-grandfather, both of Belton; Michael Alan Clark; paternal grandfather, Jeffrey Goodwin of Belton; maternal great grandmother, Norma Jean Hanna of Anderson; maternal great grandparents, Hoyt and Beverly Ellison of Easley; paternal great grandmother, Rita Ferguson of Anderson; great-great uncle, Dr. Kenneth E. Hanna of Durham, NC; an aunt, Kayla Ellison of Anderson; aunt and uncle, Jeff and Donna Goodwin of Piedmont, SC; two cousins, Nicole Sanders and Cameron Hurley, both of Anderson; and great-aunts, Deborah Tillman of Long Creek, SC and Tracey Crowe of Anderson.



Family members preceding Parker in death include maternal great-grandfather, Bobby Hanna; maternal great-grandmother Jeanette Nix; paternal great-grandfather, Donald Ferguson; and a cousin Meagan Crowe.



A Service of Celebration of the life of Parker Ellison will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 2 pm at the Chapel of McDougald Funeral Home, with Rev. Sam Duncan and Rev. Tony Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 6 pm until 8 pm.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Greenville Health System Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.



