Hartfield, VA - Parris Edward Bruce was born July 27, 1939 in Anderson, South Carolina. He passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Hartfield, Virginia. He was the widower of the late Louise Williams Bruce. The funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Grafton Baptist Church, Hartfield, Virginia. Interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home 3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Shacklefords, Virginia and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
