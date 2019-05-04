|
Pat Dodd
Pelzer - Arthur Patrick "Pat" Dodd, Sr., 86, husband of Nora Heller Dodd, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Frank L. and Katie Dills Dodd. A U.S. Army Veteran, he was a 1958 graduate of the University of South Carolina. He retired from Jacobs-Sirrine Engineering and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Pelzer.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his sons, Richy Dodd of Pelzer, Arthur Patrick "Art" Dodd, Jr. (Sharon) of Williamston; sister, Jenny Stewart of Pauline, SC; and two grandchildren, Aaron and Samuel Dodd of Williamston.
He was predeceased by brother, Carlyle Dodd.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 4, 2019