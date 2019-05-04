Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Burial
Sunday, May 5, 2019
New Hope Baptist Church Cemetary
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Dodd


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pat Dodd Obituary
Pat Dodd

Pelzer - Arthur Patrick "Pat" Dodd, Sr., 86, husband of Nora Heller Dodd, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Frank L. and Katie Dills Dodd. A U.S. Army Veteran, he was a 1958 graduate of the University of South Carolina. He retired from Jacobs-Sirrine Engineering and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Pelzer.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his sons, Richy Dodd of Pelzer, Arthur Patrick "Art" Dodd, Jr. (Sharon) of Williamston; sister, Jenny Stewart of Pauline, SC; and two grandchildren, Aaron and Samuel Dodd of Williamston.

He was predeceased by brother, Carlyle Dodd.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now