Pat Hall
Anderson, SC -
Patricia Ann McLeese Hall, 85, widow of Beaty Andrew Hall, Sr., passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence McLeese and Virginia Bolt McLeese Stastny. Mrs. Hall was a retired employee in the business office at AnMed Health Medical Center. She was a member of Eureka Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Survivors include her son, Andy Hall (Tony); two daughters, Sandra Anderson and Jenny Campbell (Steve); and two grandchildren, Dustin Campbell and Chris Campbell.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Chase Campbell and a son-in-law, Mike Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rick Rigdon. Burial will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621 or to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 14, 2019