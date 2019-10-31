|
Pat Hittner
Anderson - Leo Patrick Hittner, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born October 22, 1932 in Davenport, IA, he was a son of the late Leo John Hittner and Jackelyn Farrell Hittner.
Pat graduated high school in Des Moines, IA and was a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for many years for advertising agencies in Chicago and Minneapolis. He and his wife retired to Venice, FL before retiring to Anderson, SC in 2007. Pat enjoyed many GAMAC productions and was an avid golfer. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marlys Carlson Hittner of the home; brother, Lawrence Hittner (Marlene) of Cummings, GA; and sister, Diane H. Dufresne of Minneapolis, MN.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00pm at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. J. Chris Fischer officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Mission Endowment Fund, 209 Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019