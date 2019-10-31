Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Hittner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Hittner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat Hittner Obituary
Pat Hittner

Anderson - Leo Patrick Hittner, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born October 22, 1932 in Davenport, IA, he was a son of the late Leo John Hittner and Jackelyn Farrell Hittner.

Pat graduated high school in Des Moines, IA and was a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for many years for advertising agencies in Chicago and Minneapolis. He and his wife retired to Venice, FL before retiring to Anderson, SC in 2007. Pat enjoyed many GAMAC productions and was an avid golfer. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlys Carlson Hittner of the home; brother, Lawrence Hittner (Marlene) of Cummings, GA; and sister, Diane H. Dufresne of Minneapolis, MN.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00pm at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. J. Chris Fischer officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Mission Endowment Fund, 209 Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now