Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Chapman Roach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Chapman Roach Obituary
Patricia Ann Chapman Roach

Honea Path - Patricia Ann Chapman Roach, 62, wife of Steve Roach, of 134 Broadmouth Church Rd. died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Prisma Health - Greenville Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Anderson County, the daughter of the late Milford and Elizabeth Wilson Chapman. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are: son, Shawn Roach (Krystal) of Honea Path; daughter, Misty Few of Pelzer; sisters, Gloria Gambrell and Christine Bouchard; grandchildren, Alexus and Alex Roach, and Eli and Madison Few.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Chapman.

Service will be held 11 AM Saturday at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Dickerson and Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 10 AM until 10:45 AM at the church.

Flowers are optional or memorials made be made to .

The family will be at the residence.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.