Patricia Ann Chapman Roach
Honea Path - Patricia Ann Chapman Roach, 62, wife of Steve Roach, of 134 Broadmouth Church Rd. died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Prisma Health - Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Anderson County, the daughter of the late Milford and Elizabeth Wilson Chapman. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are: son, Shawn Roach (Krystal) of Honea Path; daughter, Misty Few of Pelzer; sisters, Gloria Gambrell and Christine Bouchard; grandchildren, Alexus and Alex Roach, and Eli and Madison Few.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Chapman.
Service will be held 11 AM Saturday at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Dickerson and Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 10 AM until 10:45 AM at the church.
Flowers are optional or memorials made be made to .
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 31, 2019