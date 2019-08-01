|
Patricia Ann Johnston
Anderson - Patricia Ann Johnston, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born April 9, 1932 in Malone, NY, she was a daughter of the late Leonard H. and Edith H. Condon. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Leslie Smiddy and Douglas Condon.
Ms. Johnston served her country in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman 2nd class from 1952-1955. After retiring from civil service in Pensacola, FL, she moved to Anderson, South Carolina. She was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class at Concord Baptist Church and a volunteer in many areas of ministry at Concord. She also served as a volunteer at AnMed Health Medical Center.
She is survived by sister, Barbara Berry (Charles); two nieces; and special friends, Chuck and Joan Horton, Wendy Rausch, Paula Craig and Matt and Crystal Ward and their children, Ava and Kate.
The funeral service will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:30pm at Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Road, Anderson, SC with Dr. Don Cox and Rev. Bill Parnell officiating. A private interment will be at a later date at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 1, 2019