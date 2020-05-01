Services
Anderson, SC - Patricia Irene Field of Anderson SC, formerly of Clearfield, PA, died on April 12 at the home of her son, Chris (Maines) Field, in Warrenton, VA. She was 72. The cause of death was cancer. Pati had been employed as a supply chain manager by major international companies for most of her career. She took up quilting in her retirement in Anderson, making beautiful designs for Quilts of Valor.

Patricia was born in Fayetteville, NC on May 13, 1947. Her parents George Haley Field and Irene Singleton preceded her in death. Pati is survived by her older brother Pat, and her younger sisters Pam, Paula, and Peggy, her children Scott (Maines), Chris, and Amber, and eight grandchildren.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 1 to May 2, 2020
