Patricia Jenkins
Pelzer - Patricia Louise Fountain Jenkins, 75, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Born in Greenville Co., she was the daughter of the late Marvin Fountain and Edna Irene Brown Pruitt.
She is survived by daughters, Marie Getsinger (Ricky) of Belton and Michelle Watson (Keith) of Pelzer; grandchildren, Kevin and Eric (Alicia) Getsinger and Grant and Karrie Beth Watson; and great- grandchild, Lacey Getsinger.
She was predeceased by a son, John Roy Jenkins.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 31, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Gray Mortuary. The family will greet friends following the service.
The family will be at the home of Michelle and Keith Watson.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019