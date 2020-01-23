Resources
Patricia Lee Stone Obituary
Anderson - Patricia Lee Stone, 69, of Anderson, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson on October 24, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Lee Stone and late Mary Virginia Cole Stone.

She was a 1968 graduate of McDuffie High School and was of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her sister, Alison Stone Smith and her husband David B. Smith, niece, Stephanie Smith Alexander and nephew, Eric Smith. She is also survived by her long-time companion of 26 years, John Shaw and his children, John Shaw III and Danny Shaw and their children.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm at The Garden of Memories, Belton, SC. Rev. Dale Cross will officiate.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00pm - 2:30pm at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.

Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to The Rainey Hospice House 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
