|
|
Patricia "Tricia" Lynn Keithly
Anderson - August 9, 1965 - February 19, 2020
Patricia "Tricia" Lynn Keithly, 54, of Anderson, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Denver, Colorado on August 9, 1965, she was the daughter of the late John Madison Parker III and Lynn Ahrens Parker.
For several years she was a sales associate with Kia of Anderson and was most recently employed at Quality Auto.
Her family and friends will always remember her as a very generous and kind-hearted person who loved everyone unconditionally, almost to a default.
She is survived by her loving children, Troy LaBelle (Jade), daughter, Kayla Dove and Victoria Dove and grandchildren, Brock, Jada, Roxcee, Emmett, Chanelle, Mason, Josiah, Jayson, Hayden, and Aubrey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brittany Tucker.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a Remembrance Service at 3:00 pm. Hors D'oeuvres will be served at this informal event, just the way Tricia would've wanted it!
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020