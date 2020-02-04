|
Patricia McCall Perkins
Belton - Patricia McCall Perkins, 71, of Belton, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born February 20, 1948 to the late JB McCall and Lois Burnett McCall.
Patricia was a faithful Christian woman who was very involved with her church. She would help to teach Sunday School and sing solo during the services. She loved to crochet, read, play cards, cook, and go Goodwill shopping.
She is survived by two daughters: Denise Earle and Aimee Burgess; two step-daughters: Angela Medlock(Larry) and Pamela Queen; step-son Gregory Perkins; five grandchildren: Josh Earle, Kendra McAlister(Jeff), Zayne Williamson, Gavin Hardwick, and Falon Schmidt; three great grandchildren: Aubree Earle, Kayleigh McAlister, and Raymond McAlister;special friends Brenda and Martha; and a host of step-grand and step-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Guy Perkins, brother James McCall, two infant sisters, two step-sons, and a step-granddaughter.
A Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm, with the Funeral Service to follow at 12:00pm in the Chapel of Graceland Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the s Project.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020