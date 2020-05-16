Services
Townville, SC - Patricia Virginia Grant Winchester, 77, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Grace Martin Grant. She was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Winchester; daughter, Vicki Winchester; son, Grant Winchester (Kim); grandson, Zack Winchester (Dixie); two great-granddaughters, Bethany and Nina Winchester; brother, Eddie Grant (Phyllis); and a goddaughter, Debbie Connell.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Tom Perry.

Memorials may be made to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 16 to May 17, 2020
