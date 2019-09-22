|
|
Patrick Monroe Aiken
Anderson - Patrick Monroe Aiken of Anderson passed into rest on Saturday, Sept. 07, 2019. Born on July 13, 1965, to late Charles Ellis Aiken & Peggy Ann Aiken, whom he is survived by. Also, survived by brothers, Charles "Ellis" Aiken II, Christopher Eugene Aiken, Perry "Alan" Aiken, & sister, Kimberly MaeLouise Looper. He had 3 daughters, Jennifer Lynn Brown, Heather Renay Burt, Lauren Patrice Perry, & 1 son, Isaac Monroe Aiken. He had a kind, tender heart with which he loved others fiercely and unconditionally. He was a gifted musician for most of his life. He shall be profoundly missed and eternally loved!
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019