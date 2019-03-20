Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Patsy Brooks


Patsy Brooks


1938 - 2019
Patsy Brooks Obituary
Patsy Brooks

Anderson - Patsy Arvilla Brooks, 81, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at AnMed Health.

Born on March 17, 1938 in Anderson, SC she is survived by her daughters: Ann B Dove and Pamela Dawn Whitt (Michael); grandchildren: Nicholas D. Yates (Kallie) and Kaitlyn N Robertson; and great grandchildren: Briana Hendrix, Ariana Carre Yates, and Grayson Lee Allen Anderson.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 5pm at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service, at the South Chapel, from 3pm - 5pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 20, 2019
