Patsy "Pat" Craft



Anderson - Patsy Ann Wetterman Craft died peacefully at the Rainey Hospice House on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



Pat was born in Houston, Texas on October 15, 1934 to Willa Mae "Billie" Curry and August Otto Wetterman.



Pat had three brothers and two sisters. She married Don Craft from Bristol, Virginia on September 5, 1952. They were together for 64 years and had five children; Janet Kay (Darrow), Judy Tinsley (Jimmy), Brenda Crawford, Cheryl Greene (Randy); and one daughter who died at birth. Pat had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Their family moved often due to her husband's military career, but they settled in Anderson.



The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Fran Moran officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.



The family will be at their respective homes.



In lieu of flowers Mrs. Craft would like for donations to be sent to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



