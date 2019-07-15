Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the home
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Jones Obituary
Patsy Jones

Williamston - Patricia Ann "Patsy" Jones, 85, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late James Grady and Margaret Cobb Jones. Patsy was a retired educator, having taught nine years in North Carolina, twenty-four years with Anderson School District One, and five years with Calvary Pre-School. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for Women Educators.

She is survived by a cousin, Elizabeth "Beth" Mahaffey Creamer of Anderson; and Bob Killey of Jacksonville FL, son of the foster daughter of Grady and Margaret Jones.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at Cannon Memorial Park, Fountain Inn SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Community Prayer Group for the Children's Backpack Ministry, Calvary Baptist Church, 10 Academy Street, Williamston, SC 29697. Attention: Glenda McInnis.

The family will be at the home, Tuesday, July 16, from 6:00 to 8 :00 p.m.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now