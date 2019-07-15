|
|
Patsy Jones
Williamston - Patricia Ann "Patsy" Jones, 85, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late James Grady and Margaret Cobb Jones. Patsy was a retired educator, having taught nine years in North Carolina, twenty-four years with Anderson School District One, and five years with Calvary Pre-School. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for Women Educators.
She is survived by a cousin, Elizabeth "Beth" Mahaffey Creamer of Anderson; and Bob Killey of Jacksonville FL, son of the foster daughter of Grady and Margaret Jones.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at Cannon Memorial Park, Fountain Inn SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Community Prayer Group for the Children's Backpack Ministry, Calvary Baptist Church, 10 Academy Street, Williamston, SC 29697. Attention: Glenda McInnis.
The family will be at the home, Tuesday, July 16, from 6:00 to 8 :00 p.m.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 15, 2019