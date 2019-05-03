Services
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Honea Path - Patsy Price Magaha, 78, wife of Roger Magaha of Susan Ave., died Wednesday, May 01, 2019 at her home.

Born in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late James "Jim" A. and Helen Frances Poole Prince. She was a member of the Honea Path Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was a retired from Patrick B. Harris Hospital as a nurse.

Surviving are her husband of the home, two sons, Joe Edwards and Mike Edwards, both of Honea Path, a daughter Katelyn Magaha of Honea Path, three step-sons, Scott Magaha Tony Magaha, and Mike Magaha, all of Honea Path, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Marsha Howard, a brother, Herman Prince, and a sister, Gloria Prince Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shane Elrod officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family is at the home and will receive friends from 11:30 to 1:00 on Friday at Pruitt Funeral Home prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www. ParkerWhitePruitt.com
