Pattie Dean Curry
Pattie Dean Curry

Anderson, SC - Pattie Dean Currie, 94, widow of James H. "Jim" Curry, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of Judge Harold and Pattie Dean. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church belonging to the Sojourner Sunday School Class.

She graduated from Agnes Scott College with a degree in Music, and also from Clemson University with a degree in Education.

She taught school and piano lessons until she retired from teaching. At that time, she became a full-time piano teacher until she turned 90 years of age.

She was very dedicated to her music; was in several competitions; and entered several winning students in state competitions through the years.

She is survived by her daughter Pattie Curry and her granddaughter Carolyn Lee.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dean Curry.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt. A private burial will be at Old Silver Brook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
