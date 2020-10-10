1/
Paul Anthony Sheriff
Paul Anthony Sheriff

Anderson - Paul Anthony Sheriff, 48, resident of Locust Drive, died Sunday October 4, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born September 12, 1972 in Anderson to Marolyn Patterson Little and the late Clarence Sheriff, Jr., he was a landscaper for many years. He was an avid fan of the Clemson Tigers. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica.

Surviving are his Fiancée Deborah Whitman of the home: his daughter Savannah Little of Belton; his step dad and mother, Jim and Marolyn Little of Anderson.

The family will receive friends Saturday October 17, 2020 from 6 until 8 PM at Cox Funeral Home. The family asks for masks to be worn.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Miracle Hill Overcomers Center, 1916 N Pleasantburg Dr. #4036, Greenville, SC 29609 or miraclehill.org.

The family is at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sheriff family.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
